9 July 2019

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Red Scorpions Dazes Interior to Clinch 1st FF Cup Title

By Lamin Gibba

Red Scorpions, Saturday defeated Interior 2-1 in a keenly contested final played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau to clinch their first-ever Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF cup title.

They opened the score line through prolific striker Adama Tamba in the 63rd minute from an excellent strike before Fatou Darboe alias Darboe Nding level matters for Interior in the 67 minute.

Adama Tamba could have netted the second goal for Red Scorpions in the 73 minute of the match but her effort was denied by Interior's short stopper Aminata Darboe.

Kumba Kuyateh notched the winning goal for Red Scorpions in the 88th minute of the match to earn the Jeshwang-based club their first-ever FF cup trophy.

As champions, Red Scorpions were decorated with gold medals, a giant trophy and a cash prize of D75, 000 while Interior received silver medals and D50, 000 as the runners-up.

Interior's head coach Mariama Bom Sowe congratulated her players for their brilliant performance despite losing the FF cup title to Red Scorpions.

