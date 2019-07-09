Gambia: Solomon Kanform Scores in Jamal Defeat

Gambian midfielder, Solomon Kanform, Saturday scored the lone goal for his Sheikh Jamal side in their 2-1 defeat by Sheikh Russel in their week-eighteen fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League played at the Sylhet District Stadium.

The Gambian player, who is also Sheikh Jamal's captain scored in the 25th minute after converting a penalty.

The 21-year-old's goal was described as the equalizer when Sheikh Russel took the lead in the 23rd minute through Biplu Ahmed, just before Mohamed Khalekurzaman added another goal to give Sheikh Russel the maximum point in the 40th minute of the second half.

It was the eighth league goal of The Gambian attacker who scored during his side's 4-0 away win over Rahmatgonj MFS in May.

The win moved Sheikh Russel to third position in the Bangladesh First Division League table with 39 points, while Sheikh Jamal is occupying seventh position in the table with 21 points after eighteen matches.

The former Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) player and his side will play at home to Mohammedan Dhaka on Wednesday while Sheikh Russel will entertain Abahani in an away game on Thursday.