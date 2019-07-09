Gambian Striker Maintains Scoring Record for Malaysian Club

Gambian striker, Alfusainey Gassama is steadily maintaining his scoring form for his Malaysian Liga M3 (Third Division) team Kelantan United after scoring a stunning equalizer in the 86th minute.

He helped his side to an away 3-3 draw against Johor Bahru FC in their week-eleven fixtures played at the Taman Putri Kulai.

The 23-year-old, who scored a fantastic hat-trick on his debut for Kelantan United has inspired his team to a draw with a remarkable header. The goal from the former Hawks player helped his team to occupy the top spot of the Malaysian 3rd Division League after collecting 26 points, levelling with Kuching FA after eleven matches.

The struggling Johor Bahru team is in eleven position after collecting 8 points in eleven matches.