Gambia: Immigration Warns Against Aiding Non-Gambians Secure ID Cards

Superintendent Mamanding S. Dibba, the spokesperson of The Gambia Immigration Department (GID), has issued a strong warning to Gambians who are illegally helping immigrants to get ID cards without sufficient legal ground to desist from such acts.

He made these remarks on Friday at a press briefing which was held at the GID's head office in Banjul. The briefing was meant to shed light on key issues as well as accord the media an opportunity to seek clarifications on matters of concern to Gambians and residents of The Gambia.

PRO Dibba stated that since the inception of the ID cards, GID started operations with two issuing centers -the Jimpex headquarters in Kanifing and the GID headquarters in Banjul.

"So far from October 1st 2018 to 31st of May 2019, we have issued 65,251 ID Cards, 2,313 ID cards are pending verification, 89 ID applications have been rejected and currently 194 ID card applications are awaiting interview," he stated.

Reacting to the recent allegations on social media that GID officers are subjecting applicants to ethnicity, the PRO refuted those allegations in the strongest terms possible, saying that the allegations are unfounded and it is meant to misinform the population and tarnish the image of the immigration.

"We have a mandate to execute and we owe responsibility to the government and Gambians that we should only issue ID cards to people who beyond every reasonable doubt are Gambian citizens. So in doing this, we must remain very focus and as well remain very committed to what we do and we cannot be just carried away by allegations," PRO claimed.

Chief Supt. Ebrima Manneh, officer in charge of The Gambia ID Department, urged Gambians to guard the national identity card with jealousy, adding the ID is only for citizens of The Gambia.

He further stressed that Gambians themselves are lending a helping hand in getting local documents to foreigners to apply for the national ID cards, adding that it will affect Gambia some day and so the public should refrain from that action.

Chief Supt. Manneh also clarified that people who are complaining of not getting their national ID cards in weeks or months are people that have been asked to get the required document but could not provide it.