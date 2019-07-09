Gambia: YEP Africa Launches Book On Entrepreneurship

Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)-Africa, Thursday launched a new book on entrepreneurship at their Brikama Nyambai office, under the theme: what makes young entrepreneurs successful in The Gambia.

Operational manager Sirreh Darboe said this is another journey for them as they launch a book for the first time that targets to improve the success of Gambian young entrepreneurs.

She said the content of the book is not stories that they make but words of people's understanding and perspective towards successful entrepreneurship. "Somehow this is related to the model that we gave to young people. It contains the moment of making research to know what is best for young people to undergo and understand successful business and things to observe in order to avoid failure," she added.

Ms. Darboe encouraged young people to join them as they exist to empower them through the provision of services that they need.

Yep founder, Paul Englishman said Gambia is a country that gives opportunities to young talented people. He said if young people believe in themselves they will make the right decisions as they are determined to bring change in the world.

He said Yep Africa is doing a great job by training young people on entrepreneurship and their trainees are already making a change in the Gambia. "Unemployment is a big problem in the Gambia and if young people are trained they will be self-employed."

Lamin K Sanneh, chairperson of Young Social Entrepreneurs Network Group (YSENG); a YEP network of entrepreneurs said they have been tirelessly working to ensure that lives are transformed especially Gambian young people. "I am very much sure that the stories in the book will help transform and inspire all young people who are out there feeling that they can't make it in life," he added.