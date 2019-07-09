Gambia: SIS Boss Inspires Nassir Students

In a statement delivered on his behalf by West Coast Region director Abdoulie Sanno, State Intelligence Services (SIS) director, Ousman Sowe on Saturday inspired the graduating students of Nassir Senior Secondary School in Basse, where he was invited as guest speaker.

Organised on the theme: Rising over odds, triumphing over challenges, what it takes, Mr. Sowe said the theme is a fitting one and will inspire students to overcome challenges in life, particularly in their education. "But you may now be asking how we measure triumph or success. In reality, challenges are meant to scare, bruise, and even dishearten us, at times. After graduating you will face challenges that will enable you acquire important life lessons," he said.

Mr. Sowe, who was one-time a student of the school, reminded the graduates that they are expected to take on more responsibility and peer pressure and social dilemmas will be more perplex. "There will be greater social, family and academic demands on you. You will also face stiffer competition for career opportunity."

He also reminded them that anything worth doing is worth doing well, saying in that way they will not only ride over all odds but they will be invaluable resources who will be liked and respected with admiration and immense trust.

He urged the graduates to be enablers and value additions wherever they find themselves, telling them to be objective and to always think ahead, identify opportunities, plan time and use their resources in activities that will be useful to them. "Give your best to anything worth doing. Perform at your optimum and never settle for less than can be. Avoid assumption and rushing to conclusions."

He also pleaded to the graduates to be imbued with good interpersonal skills and be ready to take challenges and work under pressure and always find a way of coping and adapting to new challenges.