Gambia: GNLSA Donates 147 Books to WAG

The Gambia National Library Service Authority (GNLSA) have donated 147 different books to the Writers' Association of The Gambia (WAG) as part of their courtesy call to different stakeholders, including schools and institutions of study across the country, on the theme: Book-A-Child,.

Considering the poor performance of students in WAEC examinations and the huge challenge they face to integrate into the working life, the Association took it a mandate to sensitise Gambian children and students on the importance of reading and writing in the society.

Secretary General of WAG, Modou Lamin Sowe said the courtesy calls have given them the opportunity to share and explain their plan of activities as newly elected executive members of the association. He said it will help them in the attainment of affordable, relevant and quality education for all as supporting children to improve their writing and learning skills are concerned.

He explained that the Association elected eleven executive members, comprising young people, with a mission to promote a literary culture in The Gambia. "Becoming a WAG member is free, provided you are a registered member with the Association. Within the short term in office, the executive members were able to visit some government institutions, NGOs, international organisations and some schools."

The Writers' Association of The Gambia will be participating in the 2019 African Writers Conference and Awards scheduled for September 28th, 2019 at Sarit Centre, Westlands in Nairobi, Kenya.