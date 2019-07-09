Gambia: GYCC Commits to Create Job Opportunities for Youth

Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC), the umbrella body and voice of youth entrepreneurs in The Gambia said they are committed to create job opportunities for youth to generate income and contribute to the national development.

The young entrepreneur empowerment organisation exists to prepare, develop, nurture and support the establishment of functional youth-led micro enterprises and generate employment opportunities across the country through the implementation of micro enterprise activities.

Its 2017-2020 strategy and the Youth Empowerment Project objective (YEP 2017 -2020) strive to tackle the economic root cause of irregular migration through increase job opportunity and income prospect for youth.

President Modou Njie said they believe that their new activities will increase networking, wealth and provide potential space for partnership and business linkages for young people.

"We will organise a side event marking the launch of our regional structures. The event will include dialogue with state and non-state actors on youth entrepreneurship and promote synergy within the sector at the regional levels."

He said this will greatly help in strengthening the Chamber's activities in regions and its membership drive strategy.

Research and assessment has indicated an increase demand for the Chamber service to the communities and the idea of establishing regional chapters to attend to the needs of these entrepreneurs.

Young people have been marginalized and left unprepared to contribute to the national development which increased unemployment rate (38%) and the dependency ratio 1:3 as a burden to both state and non-state actors.

To get the most out of the investment, exhibitions are the perfect platform for meeting key people in the industry - giving the opportunity to market business face-to-face, talk to as many people as possible, network and take time to learn about their business.

Exhibitions are an enormously important part of the marketing activities of most types of business, ranging from the largest multinationals to small family businesses.

"All evidence of the research confirms that opportunities to get face-to-face with customers and potential future clients remain an incredibly valuable tool for developing new business," Mr. Njie said.

He said even in this day and age of exciting multi-channel and internet-based communication, the need for personal interaction has never been more important. There is a significant value in meeting with clients and future customers in person, experiencing that business is conducted between "real" people and moreover based on trust.

The combination of exhibitions and virtual marketing are essential components to any company's communications strategy and ideally go hand in hand.