South Africa: Kitten 'Sacrificed' During Religious Ceremony Has People Up in Arms

Pictures purporting to show the beheading of a kitten during a religious ceremony have caused outrage on a local pastor's Facebook page, but sacrificing the animal might not be illegal.

On July 2, a person posting under the name Moyahabo Daniel Maile wrote: "I and My brother Titus, we killed and ate a cat [cat meat] and we will forever enjoy this freedom in Christ and 'YES' WE ARE OF THE 'PENUEL' GOVERNMENT, SO WE WILL NOT DENY THIS GOSPEL OF CHRIST ANYHOW FOR OUR FAITH ALLOWS US TO EAT EVERY MEAT [AS WE RECEIVE WITH THANKSGIVING, IT IS HALLOWED AND GOOD FOR FOOD]."

Further scriptures were quoted and a picture of a kitten with its head cut off was posted as well as a photograph of what appeared to be a skinned cat.

Dogs have also been pictured on this feed, as has a platter of earthworms.

The comments on the page mostly expressed dismay and anger.

One person wrote: "Absolutely disgusting. Am horrified that this is done in the name of God! No cure for f****** stupid!"

But another wrote: "Looks delicious."

NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson said it was not against the law to sacrifice an animal, as long as it was done humanely.

However, attempts to investigate these cases, such as complaints about Pastor Penuel Mnguni feeding congregants snakes, have not been successful due to the fact that the NSPCA has not received any complaints from witnesses.

The organisation has been unable to find the alleged offenders, or animals' remains.

"People have the constitutional right to practice their religion, as long as it is in line with the law."

Wilson said the slaughter in itself was not illegal if it was done humanely, but the meat could not be sold.

"People can slaughter a dog and not break the law, as long as you treat it humanely and you don't sell the meat."

She added the problem in getting people to report it was that "congregants are committed to the cause".

Attempts to reach Mnguni or Maile were unsuccessful.

Source: News24