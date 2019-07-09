Tanzania: Minister - Revoke Investors Titles Within Kia Premises

THE Government has directed the Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (KADCO) to initiate a process to revoke land titles to investors within Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

In his tour of the airport, Deputy Minister for Communication and Transport, Engineer Atashasta Nditiye said it was unbecoming for people to have land titles above the one owned by KIA.

He said he was astounded to learn that there were plots near the middle of the KIA land with different ownership and were issued with titles.

"This is not right; how comes investors own title for plots at the middle of the airport's land? "No way, start immediately talks with those people so that the titles are revoked," said the minister.

Eng Nditiye said while the airport was announced via a presidential decree in 1969, records show that titles to those people to own plots within the airport were issued in 1971.

He said it was not proper as they use airport roads and do not pay anything. He said that after revoking the titles they will be turned into tenants so that they pay rent and other fees.

He said after the process the government will investigate how the titles were issued for 66 years and in 2005 were given 33 more years. He said there were several cases of people encroaching airports premises.

As for other people who live on the sides of the airport, Mr Nditiye said they were in talks so that justice is served. KADCO acting Managing Director, Mr Martine Kinyamahoha said it was dangerous to have a petrol station owned by individuals near the passengers' lounge and that KADCO would be starting the process so that the titles are revoked.

The airport underwent major renovations that were completed recently at a cost of 97bn/-.

The long-term plan is to have other projects around the airport, such as construction of shopping malls and hotels so that visitors could spend more time at the area instead of being necessitated to travel to Arusha or Moshi for accommodation.

Recently, KADCO Board Chairman, Mr Gregory Teu said they were out to see that what is called international airport looks exactly international with all needed infrastructure.

He said revenue is set to rise from 14 - 15bn/- to 25 - 26bn/ annually from next year. KIA is now on Category C, with ability to accommodate 11 big aircrafts landing at a go. The manager said that any kind of plane could use the airport.