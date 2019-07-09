9 July 2019

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Bashiru Warns Politicians Against Offensive Remarks

By Daily News Reporter in Hai

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally has warned politicians against remarks that risk disrupting the country's stability.

Dr Bashiru gave the warning when he addressed CCM leaders during the meeting at Bomang'ombe in Hai District, Kilimanjaro region on Sunday.

"We are approaching elections for local governments this year and general elections next year, people especially potential aspirants will come out with words, which if are not good may ruin peace of the country and sometimes our relations with neighbours," he said.

Dr Bashiru cited a Kenyan politician Charles Njagua who recently gave a xenophobic remarks, saying President John Magufuli and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenya spent some times last week deliberating on the matter.

"Our leaders could have taken time to discuss other things for the betterment of our two countries but instead they found themselves trying to rectify words uttered by one person, this should be avoided by all politicians at all costs," he said.

Dr Bashiru also urged leaders at all levels to respect the ten cell leaders in their areas of work, describing the grassroots leaders as important as far as the government duties were concerned.

Read the original article on Daily News.

