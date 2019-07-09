East Africa: EAC Golfers Coming for Tanzania Ladies Open

TOP East and Central African ladies golfers have been invited to compete at this year Tanzania Ladies Golf Open Championship.

The competition is scheduled to be held from 27-29 September this year at the TPC Moshi Club course. Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) President Sophia Viggo has told the 'Daily News' from Moshi yesterday that preparation for the event is on a top gear.

Viggo said that they are now sure to stage the tournament that failed to take place in recent years due to several reasons. She said the new management that came to power last year is very committed to ensure the event is staged to its deserved standards.

"Tanzania Ladies Open is the most prestigious event in the ladies golfers' calendar," she explained and they are happy that TPC Moshi has accepted their request to host it.

Former TLGU vice president Asha Mashaka was excited to see tournament came to her home club after more than 10 years.

Viggo added that they have sent invitation to neighbouring countries and the rest of Africa in their endeavour to make it an international event. "It is one of very important competitions for the union and national team players.

Tournaments like these identify talented players, hence we have decided to invite other countries to challenge our top golfers' skills," she said.

She added they are looking for the sponsors so as to make a competition a successful.

"We want to take this opportunity to call upon sponsors and well-wishers to come forward and support us," she added. Viggo said that door is still open for those wishing to support the event and golfers..

Tanzania Open is going to be a big test to local players who have been doing well in the international competitions outside the country.