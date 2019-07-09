Tanzania: Annual Headline Inflation Rises Slightly to 3.7pc

NATIONAL Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced the inflation rate for the month of June, 2019, which has increased to 3.7 per cent from 3.5 per cent recorded in May.

NBS Director for Economic Statistics Daniel Masolwa told reporters here yesterday that the increase of headline inflation shows that the speed of price change recorded for commodities for the year ended June 2019 had increased compared to the speed of price change in the year ended May, 2019.

According to him, the overall index went up to 117.03 in June, 2019 from 112.81 recorded in June, 2018, adding that food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate for the month of June 2019 had increased to 2.3 per cent from 2.2 per cent recorded in May 2018.

"The annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home for the month of June, 2019 has increased to 4.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent recorded last month," he said, adding: "the 12-month index change for non-food products in June 2019 stagnated at 4.7 per cent as it was recorded in May 2019."

However, Mr Masolwa added that annual inflation rate, which excludes food and energy for the month of June, 2019 has slightly decreased to 3.4 per cent from 3.5 per cent in May.

"The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) used to compute this type of inflation rate excludes food consumed at home and restaurants, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol, diesel, gas, kerosene, charcoal, firewood and electricity.

Excluding food and energy, which are the most volatile components in the total NCPI could provide a more stable inflation rate figure for policy makers," added Mr Masolwa.

The NCPI measures the change over time in the cost of fixed basket of goods and services that are purchased by a representative sample of households in the country.

The basket includes 278 goods and services, 97 of them being food and non-alcoholic beverages and 181 non-food items that are priced on monthly bases.