Tanzania: Soccer Fans Organise 'Simba Sports' Concert in Arusha

FANS of Simba Sports Club in Arusha Region are organising a major sports concert to involve all branches of the soccer team operating in Arusha, plus new ones intending to join the fold.

During the concert, to be staged on the 13th of July 2019, all members of existing Simba fans' branches in Arusha will gather at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, with the sole intention of identifying local supporters of the team, enlisting new branches and issuing new identity cards to fresh recruits.

The Secretary General of Simba Club branch of Arusha, Ustaadh Thabit said the concert will provide opportunity for new members to join the fold, old ones to exchange ideas on how to support their team as well as feature some friendly football matches.

"We have invited a number of Simba Club officials from Dar-es-salaam among them; the Chairperson of all Simba Clubs, Ustaadh Masoud, the Chairperson or Club Executive Officer of the team and the founder of Simba Day events, Hassan Dalali," revealed Thabit.

The 'Simba Day,' annual event for this year will be held on the 8th of August 2019 in Dar-Es-salaam and as it seems, some of the participants from the Simba Concerts of Arusha will also travel to the City to take part in the event.

The Arusha Simba Concert will feature soccer matches involving teams from the eight local Simba Branches of Arusha. The eight clubs competed at ground levels and produced four teams to play in the finals at the stadium next weekend.

According to the organisers, the Nguzo Mbili will face the Jamhuri branch, both from Unga-Limited during the finals, whereas Chemchem of Usa River in Arumeru, is to tackle Arusha-Terminal during the concert, next Saturday.

The Nguzo Mbili Branch Secretary, Zainab Hassan, from Unga-Limited said, the concert will help strengthen local fan base in Arusha and that there will be other events apart from soccer matches next Saturday.