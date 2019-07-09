Uganda: Attorney General Sued Over Failure to Translate Constitution

Kampala — Government has been sued before the High in Kampala for its alleged failure to translate the 1995 Constitution that has been in existence for over 24 years into 56 indigenous languages.

The law suit was filed on Tuesday by a concerned magistrate, Mr Martins Kirya and, Mr Michael Aboneka, an advocate through Thomas & Michael Advocates.

The duo petitioners state that as a result of government's failure to carry out this core mandate, there has been increased denial of rights awareness leading to the violation of citizens' rights.

"As a result of the above, many Ugandan citizens especially those that cannot comprehend the English language and the illiterates, have been denied an opportunity to be informed of their inherent rights as enshrined in the 1995 Constitution which are written in English," court documents read in part. "Wherefore, the plaintiffs (Mr Kirya and Mr Aboneka), pray that the defendant (Attorney General) has unreasonably and deliberately failed in its duty to cause or to have finished the translation and disseminated of the 1995 constitution into aforementioned various languages to the prejudice of the citizens."

The petitioners contend that being indigenous Ugandans as described in the third schedule of the Constitution and other Ugandans, are entitled to have the Constitution translated and disseminated into their local languages, which hasn't been done by the government, 24 years later.

They also aver that having been born Ugandans, they are entitled to have been taught the Constitution during their school days from primary level to university as an obligation of the State but this was deliberately ignored.

Mr Kirya and Mr Aboneka now want court to compel government to start translating the Constitution into the local languages and the same be completed within two years from the date of judgment.

The petitioners want court to compel government to cause the review of the education curriculum of all education, training institutions within one year from the date of judgment, promote the full awareness and the teaching of the constitution.

They also want in fulfilment of the above, government to consider customising the translated versions of the constitution for visually impaired persons into usable formats.

Uganda's indigenous communities as at 1st February 1926

Acholi, Alur, Baamba, Babwisi, Bafumbira, Baganda, Bagisu, Bangungu, Bagwe, Bagwere, Bahehe, Bahororo, Bakenyi, Bakiga, Bakonzo, Banyankore, Banyara, Banyole, Banyoro, Baruli, Basamia, Basoga, Basongora, Batagwenda, Batoro, Batuku, Batwa, Chope, Dodoth, Ethur, IK (Teuso), Iteso, Jie, Jonam, Jopadhola, Kebu (Okebu), Kuku, Kumam, Langi, Lendu, Lugbara, Madi, Mending, Mvuba, Napore, Nubi, Nyangia, Pokot, Sabiny, So (Tepeth) and Vonoma.