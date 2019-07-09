Mozambique: Prices Fall for Second Consecutive Month

Maputo — For the second consecutive month, average prices in Mozambique fell, according to the latest data on inflation from the National Statistics Institute (INE), based on the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

In June prices fell by 0.23 per cent. This followed a price fall of 0.31 per cent in May. The result is that inflation for the first half of the year s only 1.38 per cent. Over the entire previous year (1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019), inflation was 2.3 per cent.

The most significant price reductions over the month were for cabbage (10.8 per cent), lettuce (10.9 per cent), tomatoes (4.9 per cent), coconuts (7.7 per cent), butter beans (2.8 per cent), maize flour (2.3 per cent) and charcoal (0.9 per cent).

Among goods which rose in price were fresh prawns (3.6 per cent), fresh fish (2.8 per cent), cigarettes (2.6 per cent), goat meat (1.1 per cent), and bread (0.5 per cent).

Of the three cities, Beira experienced the largest price drop, of 0.47 per cent, followed by Maputo, where prices fell by 0.2 per cent. In Nampula, the price reduction was minimal, at 0.01 per cent.

Taking the first half of the year as a whole, Beira experienced the highest inflation, of 3.61 per cent, doubtless due to the impact of cyclone Idai, which devastated the city in mid-March. In Nampula, the price rise over the six month period was 3.27 per cent. Maputo had the lowest inflation, of 1.39 per cent.