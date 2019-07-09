Mozambique: Mine Collapse Kills One in Montepuez

Maputo — One person died when an illegal mine shaft collapsed on Monday morning in Montepuez district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

The artisanal mine was located on the concession of the company Mozambique Ruby Mining (MRM). In a Tuesday press release, MRM says it was informed of the collapse shortly before 08.00 by three other illegal miners, who took the body of their dead colleague to the camp of the MRM security guards, where they sought help.

An MRM team, accompanied by the police and health workers, visited the illegal mine later that day. No other casualties were reported. The dead man was a 25 year old local resident: he was one of 12 people who had been digging at the clandestine mine shaft at the time of the collapse.

MRM says this is the fifth such incident that has occurred on its concession so far this year.

The release concludes with a call for "taking more assertive proactive measures against those who finance, facilitate and encourage the illegal trade in Mozambican rubies, which deprives the country of much ended fiscal revenue from its mineral resources".