Mozambique: Assembly Plenary Postponed Again

Maputo — The Standing Commission of the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, decided on Monday to postpone the resumption of plenary sessions of the Assembly until next week.

The current sitting of the Assembly was interrupted on 22 May, largely to allow deputies of the three parliamentary parties (the ruling Frelimo Party, the former rebel movement Renamo, and the Mozambique Democratic movement, MDM) to prepare their lists of candidates for the general elections scheduled for 15 October.

The plenary sessions were due to restart on 3 July, but this was postponed, first to 10 July, and now to 15 July.

The spokesperson for the Standing Commission, Mateus Katupha, told reporters that the delay was necessary in order to allow the Assembly's specialist commissions to complete their work. The relevant commissions must give written opinions on all bills discussed in the Assembly.

The Standing Commission, he said, would do all in its power to ensure that the plenary sessions do not collide with the election campaign. The Commission is deciding how many days the Assembly sitting will need to complete its agenda. In principle, the sitting should close by the end of July.

To speed matters up, the plenary will meet four days a week (Monday to Thursday), instead of the usual two days.

"Delaying the sitting will allow the working commissions to submit their opinions on the matters under discussion, and then on Monday we shall approve the agenda for the rest of the sitting", said Katupha.