Nigeria: Buratai Is Still Chief of Army Staff - Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai is still the Chief of Army Staff and that any contrary information is baseless and should be disregarded.

The Arny in a statement said on Tuesday that the news that Lieutenant General LO Adeosun has been appointed as Chief of Army Staff of the Nigerian Army is fake news.

The Army said in the statement by Colonel Sagir Musa, Acting Director Army Public Relations, that Lieutenant General LO Adeosun was granted special promotion by the President, Commander -in - Chief, of the Armed Forced of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari for his extra ordinary feats, exemplary leadership, loyalty and uncommon commitment and was communicated to him by the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen TY Buratai.

Any contrary information is baseless, fake news and should be disregarded.