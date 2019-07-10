Sudan: Junta - Internet to Return to Sudan in 'Two or Three Days'

Khartoum — The spokesman for the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Shamseldin El Kabbashi, says he expects the return of the internet to Sudan in two or three days, stressing that there are arrangements for the return of the service, which has been blocked on the orders of the TMC since June 10.

During a meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions in Khartoum, El Kabbashi said that the drafting committee of the agreement signed between the military junta and the Alliance for Freedom and Change (AFC) may end its work at an imminent time in preparation for the signing of the parties.

He justified the delay in restoring the internet service, saying: "We delayed the return of the Internet service to maintain the agreement."

When the internet was blocked in Sudan on June 10, El Kabbashi, confirmed that the junta cut off internet services, calling the internet "a security threat".

At yesterday's meeting in Khartoum, El Kabbashi said that the TMC has not yet been notified of the candidate of the AFC candidate for prime minister, to the prime minister, saying that the agreement provided for the selection of ministers of independent personalities and non-partisan competencies.

He pointed out that a meeting will be organised between the TMC and the AFC to unite the media discourse.