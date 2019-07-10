Rwanda: Youth Afrobasket - Rwanda Eye Mali Win to Reach Quarter-Finals

The national youth basketball team will be looking for crucial victory to secure their ticket to the quarter-finals when they face Mali Tuesday evening at the ongoing 2019 FIBA Africa Men's U16 Basketball Championship in Cape Verde.

Kick-off 6pm CAT, at Gymnasium Vava Duarte.

Yves Murenzi's side also seek to bounce back after losing 63-47 to Guinea in their second game on Monday, having overcome Ivory Coast 62-60 in their opening Group B match the previous day.

Meanwhile, Pool A leaders Guinea and first runners Mali as well as Egypt, Pool A leaders, have sealed their quarter-final spots with two games, each, to spare after winning their opening two games.

On Monday, despite the defeat, Rwanda's Kevin Mugisha dropped a game-high 17 points.

Today

Rwanda Vs Mali 18:00

Monday

Rwanda 47-63 Guinea