South Africa: From a Viral Video to Recording a Song With Rihanna - Maskandi Star Mbuzeni Mkhize Is Making SA Proud

Cape Town — Maskandi star Mbuzeni Mkhize posted his version of Rihanna's famous hit Diamonds in April 2018 and started a wave of acclaim that would eventually get him recognised by the pop icon herself.

Mbuzeni - who hails from Kwa-Zulu Natal - is known for his unique maskandi sound and has been in the local recording industry for over 10 years according to The Daily Sun.

According to The Citizen, the Sama nominated artist told Thabo Mdluli and Bob Mabena on Power Breakfast on Tuesday morning that he would be writing a love song with Rihanna after getting a call from her people saying that she would like to work together.

Her talent scouts apparently saw the local musician's video on Instagram, which was recorded in Istanbul.

The prolific artist told The Sowetan he has already begun working on the song, explaining his bemusement he said: "Rihanna could have chosen any person to work with her. But she choose me out of hundreds of maskandi artists. For that, I am honoured and humbled... ."

Source: Channel24