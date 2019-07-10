South Africa: The Sun Met Announces the Theme for 2020 Horse Racing Event

Cape Town — The Sun Met has announced African Luxury: Visionaries as the theme for 2020 as the event returns to the Kenilworth Racecourse on 1 February next year.

The announcement comes days following the 2019 Durban July.

With seven months to go, the theme calls on all racegoers to feel inspired by their inner vision, creativity and innovation.

We can officially start planning our race day outfits today! Fore some inspiration, scroll through last year's photos here.

When asked about the theme, Gareth Flusk, Sun International Events & Entertainment Manager commented: "We want to pay homage to the visionaries. To introduce a platform where creatives of all kinds can showcase their ideas. To write and share their stories through fashion, music, tech and horse racing. Where imagination comes to life in all aspects."

Early bird general access tickets will be on sale from 8 July - 13 September for R150 - the same price as 2019. For ticketing information please visit www.ticketpros.co.za.

Source: The Juice