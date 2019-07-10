Namibia: Huawei Donates N$300 000 for Drought Relief

Windhoek — Following the government's call on the international community to join its efforts in tackling the severe drought in Namibia, Huawei has come on board and donated N$300 000 to the national emergency disaster fund.

This donation follows many countries such as Algeria, the United States of America, India and China, among others, that have so far financially aided Namibia's drought relief response.

Huawei president for Africa Region Chen Lei handed the cash donation to President Hage Geingob yesterday at State House.

More than half a million people in Namibia face food and water shortages as a result of the drought, which Geingob declared a national emergency.

Government has already put in place a drought strategy and response plan and continues to ask the international community for assistance. Chen said Huawei is aware that Namibia is facing a very serious drought and hence the company decided to come forth and assist. Geingob in return thanked Huawei for the donation, saying it's a good gesture.

"We are appealing to friends, the corporate world. We are appealing to citizens to also sacrifice, if we are going to ask outsiders who have problems in their own countries. But to have citizens talking as they're talking ... is not good. It doesn't encourage others to come in. So, thank you very much," he reacted.

Geingob thanked everyone who has come on board so far with contributions - be it in cash or kind - and encouraged others to follow suit.

Cabinet endorsed drought relief interventions valued at over N$572 million to assist affected food insecure households and drought affected farmers in all 14 regions.

These interventions are to ensure that no human lives are lost due to the severe drought, and also to preserve core herds for drought affected farmers.

The approved interventions include food assistance for the needy and drought affected; water tankers; livestock marketing incentives in the drought affected areas; transport subsidy to and from grazing areas, transport for fodder to drought affected farmers, especially in communal areas, and support for lease of grazing for the drought affected.

Others include subsidy for crop farmers; lick supplements for a core herd of 25 cattle and a bull per farmer; fodder subsidy for a core herd of 25 cattle and a bull per farmer, and fodder or lick subsidy for a core of 139 small stock plus a breeding male.