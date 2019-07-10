Angola: FAF Regrets Death of Former Soccer Player

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) board of directors and the workers' group are expressing their feeling of sorrow for the passed away of former footballer, João dos Santos de Almeida "Chinho", murdered Monday in Luanda.

A note from the institution sent to Angop on Tuesday indicates that "in this hour of mourning, we express the most sincere condolences to the bereaved family, desiring divine strength and comfort in this moment of pain."

The former footballer has represented the national teams on several occasions. In 2001 he was African champion under-20, a tournament played in Ethiopia. In the same year he was part of the national team that competed in the under-20 world championship in Argentina.

On his turn, the Sagrada Esperança Sporting Group of Lunda Norte, one of the clubs in which the former left midfielder has evolved, was dismayed by the incident.

According to a condolence note sent to Angop, "Chinho" made a major contribution to the evolution of the club in 2005, when the football team won the first division soccer championship (Girabola).