9 July 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Namibia: Angola At 6th Meeting of ADPA Ministers in Windhoek

Luanda — An Angolan delegation led by the Secretary of State for Geology and Mines, Jânio Corrêa Víctor, will participate in the 6th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the African Diamond Producers Association (ADPA) in Windhoek, Namibia.

The delegation, which includes officials from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum and the National Kimberley Process Commission, will discuss with the other members of ADPA the "Report on the activities of the organization's Executive Secretariat for the past two years, schedule of activities for 2019-2020, and Financial report of the association on the financial year 2017 ".

It will also analyse the "ADPA Budget for the period of June 2019 to June 2020, Declaration on the proposal for a new definition of conflict diamonds, ADPA Declaration on Synthetic Diamonds, and Proposal for the creation of the Exchange African Diamonds.

