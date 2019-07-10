10 July 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Kwekwe Council Ignores Resident Protests, Proceeds With 300 Percent Rate Hike

Tagged:

Related Topics

Councillors within the Kwekwe City Council have resolved to proceed with their plans to effect a 300% increase on rates, something that has vehemently been opposed by rate payers.

At a full council meeting on Monday, city mayor Angeline Kasipo moved a motion to adopt the controversial supplementary budget.

"I am proposing the approval of the supplementary budget from July 2019 to December 2019," Kasipo said.

The motion was seconded by Finance Committee chairperson Silas Mukaro and Councillor Betty Ndlovu.

The MDC led council has angered residents who feel they were being overburdened by a local authority that has exacerbated the situation through poor prioritisation.

Tempers flared at a city stakeholders meeting with residents who felt the city fathers were being insensitive to their daily troubles.

They accused management of corporate misgovernance and underhand dealings that continue to plunge the local authority into crisis.

Acting Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla however insisted that the consultative meetings have gone on very well despite the volatile environment which ensured.

Zimbabwe

Union Sets Dates for Job Stay-Away but Keeps Them Secret

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has set July 22 and 23 as the dates for a planned job stay-away but has… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.