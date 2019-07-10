Nigeria: Ihedioha Promises Conducive Business Environment for Traders

Owerri — Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring the welfare of traders as well as provision of conducive business environment in the state.

The governor also said his government was poised to providing basic infrastructure as part of his plans towards ensuring conducive environment for business and economic growth in the state.

Ihedioha stated this yesterday when he met with the union leaders and traders at the Imo International Modern Market, Naze, known as Alaba Market.

The governor reminded the traders on the need to partner with the government in its efforts to achieve all round development, through payment of taxes and levies, stressing that it was his desire to make Owerri and the state in general, the cleanest city in the country.

He said: "When I was campaigning, I promised our people that we shall be interested in the development of our markets. I am interested in providing infrastructure as well as to relate with the security agencies for adequate security here.

"We have taken note of your challenges and will take deliberate actions to alleviate the suffering of traders and also grow the economy".

While emphasising the need for payment of taxes and levies, the governor added that "most importantly, you are expected to pay your taxes, because the infrastructure would be maintained and that can only be done when you pay. And I want to assure you that the revenue we will generate will be effectively utilised".

Earlier in their remarks, the Chairman of Imo State Market Development, Hon. Henry Onwukwe and the Chairman of the Electrical/Electronic section of the market, Chief Emeka Dike, who spoke on behalf of the entire traders, eulogised the governor for his concern to their welfare.

They also threw their weight behind all his decisions and programmes since his assumption of office and assured of their continued support, adding that they were confident he will address their challenges.