Zimbabwe: Man in the Dock for Raping Stepdaughter

A-53-year-old Vumba man, who allegedly raped his teenage stepdaughter on three separate occasions, has appeared in court.

Stewart Nyare appeared before Mutare magistrate Mrs Loice Mukunyadzi yesterday.

The court heard how Nyare entered the minor's room and started caressing her and raped her for the first time.

The prosecutor Mr Last Gore alleged that Nyare raped the girl again on another day, but she did not tell anyone. She only reported the abuse to a village health worker when Nyare raped her for the third time.

This was after she ran away from home because of the constant abuse.

The court also heard that before he allegedly raped his stepdaughter for the third time, Nyare promised to buy her books. The minor was examined by a doctor who confirmed the abuse.

In his defence, Nyare claimed his stepdaughter was a problem and he had reported her to her school headmaster.