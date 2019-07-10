Kenya: Govnt Denies Out-of-Court Settlemnt With Kenya Over Oil Fields

Somalia has denied that it had reached an out of court settlement with Kenya over disputed oil fields.

The announcement from Villa Somalia came after a prominent journalist posted on his twitter account that Somalia had reached an agreement with Kenya and withdrawn the case pending before the International Court of Justice.

According to Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed who is the Government's Director of Communications , the reports are "malicious propaganda and that investigations would be launched to track down the source.

He added " we unequivocally deny malicious media reports claiming change of position of the Federal Government of Somalia on the on going case at the ICJ".

ICJ had settled on September for the commencement of the case in which the two countries dispute ownership of the oil rich regions in their border.