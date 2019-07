Three Alshabab attackers have been executed in Mogadishu for their role in the 2017 attack on the Hotel Nasa Hablod .

The duo, Farhan Mohamed Samatar, Abdinasir Dhagane Hassan and Abshir Mohamed faced the firing squad for the incident in which 18 people were killed while several other faced injuries.

The execution comes at a time when the Federal government is tightening the noose over suspected militants as it pushes to reduce terror attacks.