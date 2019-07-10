9 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister for Labour and Social Affairs Meets With Turkish Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister for Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Republic of Somalia Sadik Warfaa held a meeting with Turkish ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz at his office in Mogadishu on Monday.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed the country's ongoing labour enhancements and how both Somalia and Turkey can collaborate in this field.

"Honored to welcome Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz extremely grateful & highly appreciate strong partnership btw our two countries," said minister Sadik Warfaa in a Twitter post.

Somalia's labour and social affairs minister on Saturday concluded a week-long training on enhancing labour policies and erecting competent workforce in the country.

Somalia

Ethiopia Steps Up Efforts for an Out of Court Settlemnt Between Kenya and Somalia

Ethiopia has sent emissaries to Kenya and Somalia seeking to have their maritime border dispute resolved without… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.