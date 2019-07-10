Somalia: Minister for Labour and Social Affairs Meets With Turkish Ambassador

The Minister for Labour and Social Affairs, Federal Republic of Somalia Sadik Warfaa held a meeting with Turkish ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz at his office in Mogadishu on Monday.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed the country's ongoing labour enhancements and how both Somalia and Turkey can collaborate in this field.

"Honored to welcome Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz extremely grateful & highly appreciate strong partnership btw our two countries," said minister Sadik Warfaa in a Twitter post.

Somalia's labour and social affairs minister on Saturday concluded a week-long training on enhancing labour policies and erecting competent workforce in the country.