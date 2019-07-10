9 July 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 4 Civilians Killed in IED Blast in Near Somalia-Kenyan Border

A witness says at least four civilians have died and two others wounded in a roadside bomb explosion struck a passenger vehicle near Somalia's border with Kenya.

The bomb ripped through a car ferrying milk from the rural area and heading to the border town of Dhobley in Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia on Monday night.

It's not clear why the civilians have been targeted with the IED, but, the area has been the scene of several ambush and bomb attacks against Kenyan troops by Al-Shabaab.

Local Somali officials are yet to comment on the incident which comes amid intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab militants in Gedo province and the border areas.

