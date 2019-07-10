South Sudan: Fatal Ethnic Clashes Mars Peace Deal

Khartoum — INJURY from violence remains high ten months after the signing of a peace agreement in South Sudan. The casualties are attributed to tribal conflicts.

The clashes undermine a peace pact between government and rebel groups.

"Although South Sudan is technically in a time of peace, the context is that there is a constant state of aggression between tribes and clans," said Kieren Box, a surgical nurse at International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)-supported hospitals in South Sudan.

"They're fighting over land. The youth fight amongst themselves and it's very easy to get weapons here, so small disputes turn into really large disputes."

Bo highlighted that women and children remained particularly vulnerable.

About 10 percent of patients seen from October 2018 to March 2019 were children under the age of 15, while just over 10 percent were women.

South Sudan, which is the world's newest country, has been embroiled in civil war since 2013.

Conflict peaked two years after independence from Sudan when President Salva Kiir Mayardit dismissed his deputy Riek Machar on suspicion of planning a coup.

About 400 000 people are estimated to have been killed in the war.