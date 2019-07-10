Nigeria: Olamide's Signee, Picazo Rhap, Exits YBNL

Young rap sensation, Picazo Rhap, has announced his exit from YBNL, the label owned by Afro-pop singer, Olamide, less than a year after he was signed.

He announced his exit on Twitter and thanked Olamide for the platform and opportunity.

"Thanks for the support, platform, I appreciate u endlessly, I thank you deeply. #YBNL has been a beautiful part of my journey and I hope you believe me when is say I'll never take for granted the blessings you brought me."

During his stint at the label, Picazo Rhap released, 'Macaroni,' and was also on the YBNL 'Mafia Family' album released in December 2018.

Olamide signed Picazo to his record label in October after spotting his freestyle video on social media.

The video of the teenage rap star, free styling to a song, "Able God" went viral in September. In the clip, the teenager is seen giving his best rap performance in his ethnic language, and this stirred hearty reactions on social media, with many people requesting for his details.

The Indigenous rapper also signed two new acts Limerick and Lyta to his label in February 2019.

YBNL currently boasts five talents.

Asides Olamide, the record label is already home to Temi Ovwasa and Davolee.

YBNL has a history of signing and 'graduating' artists with talent.

The record label was once home to Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh and Viktoh. The trio left in 2016 after spending two years under Olamide's tutelage.