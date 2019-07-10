Kenya: Postmortem Report Reveals Cause of Death of City Lawyer Karanja Kabage

Prominent city lawyer and businessman Karanja Kabage died of Cardiac arrest, a postmortem report has established.

Initially, police reports had indicated that Kabage might have suffered a heart attack while driving along the Southern Bypass in Nairobi last Friday.

The detectives had even taken a vomit sample inside his car to help in finding the cause of the lawyer's death.

The family is reported to be satisfied with the result of the autopsy that was carried out at the Lee Funeral home in the presence of police and family.

At the same time, Kabage's family has announced that the deceased lawyer will be buried on Friday at his Mangu Rongai home in Nakuru County.

KABAGE'S DEATH

On Saturday, the National Police Service Spokesperson, Charles Owino, in a statement, said Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX on the Southern Bypass from the direction of Ole Sereni Hotel towards Kikuyu town when the vehicle veered off the road before hitting a pavement, this was according to eyewitnesses.

Mr Owino said Kabage was assisted by a taxi driver and a Good Samaritan and requested to be taken to Nairobi Hospital.

The taxi driver drove Kabage's car to the hospital while the Good Samaritan accompanied them in a second vehicle belonging to the taxi driver.

According to the police, upon arrival at the hospital the Kabage had been unconscious and the doctors tried resuscitating without success.