9 July 2019

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Outlaws Wearing Military Uniform

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Mayor of Mogadishu Abdirahman Omar Osman Yarisow has warned that no civilian will henceforth be allowed to put on military uniforms within the jurisdiction.

The move is seen as an effort to curb criminals who have been donning the fatigue, imposing the officers as they seek to commit crimes.

Also affected by the directive are private security guards who have been wearing the uniforms as apart of their identity.

On Monday July 8th two militants dressed in army fatigue were killed on Monday by the police after shoot out.

The Mayor spoke during weekly security meeting in Mogadishu, in which it was agreed that senior government officials to implement the decision.

The owners of the public service vehicles operating in the city mainly rickshaw were drivers also ordered to registered automobiles.

Somalia

Ethiopia Steps Up Efforts for an Out of Court Settlemnt Between Kenya and Somalia

Ethiopia has sent emissaries to Kenya and Somalia seeking to have their maritime border dispute resolved without… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.