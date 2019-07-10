Africa: Eritrea Participates At AU Extraordinary Summit

Asmara — Eritrean delegation led by Mr. Araia Desta, Eritrea's Permanent Representative at the African Union and Economic Commission of Africa, participated at the AU Extraordinary summit held from 4 to 8 July in Niamey, Niger.

The five day summit included African Union regular summit from 4 to 5 July, 35th regular summit of Executive Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, 7th extraordinary summit of Heads of State on 7 July as well as extraordinary summit aimed at integrating activities of the African Union with regional organizations.

At the 35th regular summit of Executive Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs, understanding has been reached on the general reform proposal of the AU to be submitted at the Heads of States regular summit to be held in the beginning of 2020.

It was also decided to open administrative office in Ghana to oversee the implementation of African Free Trade.