Ghana: Stanbic Bank Marks Day of Caring With Ayebeng Students

Stanbic Bank Ghana has marked this year's Day of Caring with staff and pupils of Ayebeng Memorial Primary and Junior High School.

The Day of Caring is an initiative of United Way Ghana and brings together hundreds of caring employees across the country to inspire and lead children across the country.

Several staff of Stanbic Bank were present at the Ayebeng School to teach, mentor and share experiences with hundreds of pupils.

The Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Alhassan Andani, said, "We are partnering with United Way as part of our strategy and brand purpose of improving lives and supporting the development of education".

"Today, we bring our staff to lead discussions on financial literacy with parents and guardians of pupils, to interact with and inspire pupils to read. The bank has not only volunteered its staff but has also supported United Way in this project financially," he added.

Stanbic Bank Ghana donated a cheque for GH¢20,880 to United Way to support this year's Day of Caring.

"We are particularly excited about this year's Day of Caring because it presents an opportunity to reassess some of the interventions put in place last year and to give our children some hope and inspiration," the Head of Human Capital of Stanbic Bank, Samuel Teye, said.

The theme for this year's Day of Caring was, 'Promoting childhood literacy,' and it is expected that several schools across the country would see volunteers from corporate Ghana reaching out to support childhood literacy.

The Vice President of United Way, Africa Region and the Caribbean International Network, Janet L. Butler, expressed profound gratitude and appreciation to Stanbic Bank for the relationship, donation and commitment to the Day of Caring work.

She said the NGO had introduced adult literacy to upgrade parents, caregivers and a teacher training programme, so they can be better at what they do for the overall benefit of the children.

Through IBE, United Way Ghana is contributing to advancing Sustainable Development Goal 4 on Education that advocates for inclusive and equitable quality education to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Stanbic Bank Ghana has over the years shown its commitment to supporting community initiatives that enhance the quality of citizens across the country including the provision of boreholes and supporting the Nneka Foundation to empower the youth amongst others.