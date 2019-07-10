10 July 2019

Ghana: Korea Foreign Affairs Minister to Visit Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Kang Kyung-wha, is expected to visit Ghana from July, 12-13, 2019.

While in Ghana, she would pay a courtesy call on the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and hold bilateral discussions with the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and copied to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The statement said this was the second time a foreign minister of the Republic of Korea is visiting Ghana.

First to visit was Ban Ki-moon, the then foreign minister and a former United Nations Secretary General in 2006.

Ghana and Korea have had long standing good relations, and it is hoped that this visit would further enhance the cordial relations between the two countries.

