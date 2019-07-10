South Africa: Suspected Stolen Gun Leads to Arrest of Five Suspects

press release

The recovery of a stolen firearm and two hand radios has led to the arrest of five suspects in Kuruman.

The five suspects aged between 30 and 35 were arrested on Monday and Tuesday respectively after the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence, the Local Criminal Record Centres (LCRC) and Kuruman K9 carried out an operation after sixty three (63) firearms and ammunition were stolen last month.

It is alleged on 24 June 2019, a walk-in safe of the secretary of Firearm Collectors Association in the Northern Cape was blown-up and about 63 firearms and ammunition were stolen.

A disruptive operation led to the arrest of the five at Bankara and Mothibistad and the team managed to seize a firearm, housebreaking equipment's, two hand radios and six bags of dagga. The five suspects are expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate Court on Thursday. The search for the stolen firearms continue.