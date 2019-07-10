9 July 2019

South Africa: House Robbery Accused Sent to Prison for 15 Years

On 03 July 2019, the Port Elizabeth Regional court sentenced a 26 year old accused after he attacked and robbed an 85-year-old woman in her house in Central.

On 9 January 2019 at about 00:45, the 85 year old elderly woman was sleeping alone in a flatlet in Gordon Terrace when two men entered. They were both armed with knives and they assaulted the woman. The dog was also stabbed to death. They left with a TV, cellphone and her handbag.

About 3 days later, Mount Road Cluster Trio Task Team arrested Fezile Mali who was already in custody for another crime.

On 03 July 2019 he was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment.

