Zimbabwe: Moroccan Giants Raja Casablanca Eye Khama Billiat

Zimbabwe international forward and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has reportedly emerged as a major target for Moroccan football giants Raja Casablanca.

According to a report from Maghribfoot.com, Raja technical director Fathi Jamal was hugely impressed with the Chiefs forward after his individual performances for Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jamal is said to believe that Billiat can replace star man Zakaria Hadraf, who left the North African team for Saudi Arabia.

The reports of Raja Casablanca's interest in Billiat come after players' agent Mike Ngobeni revealed that he has been approached by several North African clubs who have been making inquiries about the players.

"Of course all the big clubs in Egypt wish to have him still," Ngobeni.

"I'm overwhelmed with phone calls from Morocco, Tunisia also. I told them they must contact Kaizer Chiefs, he is not a free player, he is employed.

"The boy was in AFCON and he did very well although the team was eliminated early. But yes I'm seized with phone calls you know, I'm seized with phone calls... Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia... Casablanca and all those clubs, they did contact me but at the end of the day from my side I can't say anything because they must talk to Chiefs."

Despite the fact that the Warriors were eliminated in no uncertain terms, Billiat was still able to sparkle at times on the ball and it caught the attention of some major clubs on the continent.

Billiat's fine contributions especially against hosts Egypt in the first match and Uganda where he was named man of the match were however in vain as the Warriors crashed out in the group stages following a humiliating 4-0 loss to DR Congo in their final group match.

In addition, the 28-year-old scored into the double-figures in all competitions in his debut season for Kaizer Chiefs in 2018/19 South African Premiership meaning he is an attractive proposition as a player.