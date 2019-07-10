10 July 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Wanted for Tax Fraud Arrested

Godfrey Sifiso Tony Lukhele (33) was arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit Mpumalanga on Tuesday for alleged fraud.

Lukhele submitted fraudulent VAT returns to the South African Revenue Services twice in March 2013 for R3 million. Initially he was arrested and absconded court four times while he was on bail of R70 000, which has since been forfeited to the state.

Lukhele criminal deeds started in 2013 and spiralled further to 2014 and 2015 where he committed fraud in Nelspruit targeting the same institution. He appeared briefly at the Nelspruit District Court the same day for the matter to be placed in the court roll.

The case has since been postponed to 19 July 2019 at the same court and Lukhele freedom has been clipped, he remains in custody.

