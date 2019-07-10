South Africa: Lesson From Marikana - the Other Side of Above-Inflation Pay Rises

analysis

Mounting debt levels among mine workers are seen as a key factor behind sky-high wage demands and tensions on the Platinum Belt. Unpublished data regarding Lonmin presents a more nuanced picture. For several years before debt levels started spiking, Lonmin's lowest-paid workers got above-inflation pay hikes, which rendered them able to consume on credit.

Platinum wage talks are upon us again and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) is in fighting mode, with demands for raises of up to 50%. One of the factors often cited to explain this militancy is worker debt and the garnishee orders that are enforced for compliance, which can see much of a miner's monthly pay diverted to creditors. The general narrative is that this fuels wage demands, with workers aiming for an increase that achieves the twin objectives of bringing home more money and paying off debt.

But what came first: the debt levels or the pay hikes?

One clue I gleaned to this puzzle was from an unpublished report provided to Business Maverick by the NGO Mining Dialogues 360. In the wake of the 2012 Marikana massacre, it was asked to compile a report for Lonmin on the economic and social...