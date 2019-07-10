Nigeria/South Africa: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About Bafana v Nigeria

Photo: allafrica.com

Super Eagles train, and Bafana Bafana pray.

Cape Town — South Africa will take on Nigeria in a mouth-watering Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash on Wednesday.

A look at everything you need to know stay informed ahead of the match.

DATE

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

TIME

21:00 (SA time)

VENUE

Cairo International Stadium

CAPACITY

75 000

TEAMS

South Africa v Nigeria

NICKNAMES

Bafana Bafana v Super Eagles

CAPTAINS

Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bafana Bafana), Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)

POSSIBLE STARTING XI'S

Bafana Bafana

Ronwen Williams (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba

Nigeria

Daniel Akpeyi (GK), Ola Aina, William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Peter Etebo, Ahmed Musa (captain), Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi

WHO WILL THE WINNER PLAY IN THE SEMI-FINALS?

Ivory Coast or Algeria

SQUAD VALUE (read here)

Bafana Bafana - R532 million

Nigeria - R3 trillion

INTERESTING FACTS

- This will be the third encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria winning the previous two without conceding a single goal (2-0 in semi-final in 2000, 4-0 in the group stage 2004).

- South Africa haven't managed to score more than one goal in each of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games (6 goals). They have scored only two goals in AFCON 2019, fewer than any other team still in the competition.

PATH TO THE QUARTER-FINALS:

Bafana Bafana

Group stage

Lost to Morocco 1-0

Beat Namibia 1-0

Lost to Ivory Coast 1-0

Last 16

Beat Egypt 1-0

Nigeria

Group stage

Beat Burundi 1-0

Beat Guinea 1-0

Lost to Madagascar 2-0

Last 16

Beat Cameroon 3-2

WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY

Nigeria 11/10, South Africa 16/5

PREDICTION

Head: Nigeria 2-1

Heart: Bafana Bafana 1-0

Source: Sport24