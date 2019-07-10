Nigeria/South Africa: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know About Bafana v Nigeria

Cape Town — South Africa will take on Nigeria in a mouth-watering Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final clash on Wednesday.
A look at everything you need to know stay informed ahead of the match.
DATE
Wednesday, July 10, 2019
TIME
21:00 (SA time)
VENUE
Cairo International Stadium
CAPACITY
75 000
TEAMS
South Africa v Nigeria
NICKNAMES
Bafana Bafana v Super Eagles
CAPTAINS
Thulani Hlatshwayo (Bafana Bafana), Ahmed Musa (Nigeria)
POSSIBLE STARTING XI'S
Bafana Bafana
Ronwen Williams (GK), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (captain), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba
Nigeria
Daniel Akpeyi (GK), Ola Aina, William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Peter Etebo, Ahmed Musa (captain), Odion Ighalo, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi
WHO WILL THE WINNER PLAY IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
Ivory Coast or Algeria
SQUAD VALUE (read here)
Bafana Bafana - R532 million
Nigeria - R3 trillion
INTERESTING FACTS
- This will be the third encounter between Nigeria and South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria winning the previous two without conceding a single goal (2-0 in semi-final in 2000, 4-0 in the group stage 2004).
- South Africa haven't managed to score more than one goal in each of their last eight Africa Cup of Nations games (6 goals). They have scored only two goals in AFCON 2019, fewer than any other team still in the competition.
PATH TO THE QUARTER-FINALS:
Bafana Bafana
Group stage
Lost to Morocco 1-0
Beat Namibia 1-0
Lost to Ivory Coast 1-0
Last 16
Beat Egypt 1-0
Nigeria
Group stage
Beat Burundi 1-0
Beat Guinea 1-0
Lost to Madagascar 2-0
Last 16
Beat Cameroon 3-2
WHAT THE BOOKIES SAY
Nigeria 11/10, South Africa 16/5
PREDICTION
Head: Nigeria 2-1
Heart: Bafana Bafana 1-0
