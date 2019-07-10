Sudan Liberation Party Blesses Political Agreement

Khartoum — Sudan Liberation Party (origin) in Khartoum State has blessed and appreciated the political agreement which was reached on Friday between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change.

In a statement to SUNA, the party's Secretary General, Mohamed Hussein Ishaq, said that the agreement will pave the way for progress to the transitional period in a patriotic spirit and without exclusion to any party.

He said that all the Sudanese people with their different components and societal and political organizations have contributed to success of the revolution.

Musa has lauded the role of the Forces of Freedom and Change in leading the political and people's activity, and praised the regular forces' response to the Sudanese people demands and support to glorious revolution.