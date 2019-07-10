Sudan: NCCW Organizes Workshop On Child Recruitment Held in Khartoum

Khartoum — Undersecretary of Foreign Ministry , Ambassador Omer Dahab has affirmed importance of clarification of realities about allegations of recruitment of children specially by the regular forces.

This came while he was addressing a workshop organized by the National Council for Child Welfare(NCCW) in collaboration with UNICEF about visits to verify allegations over recruitment of children by the Rapid Support Forces(RSF).

The NCCW secretary-General , Suaad Abdul-Al indicated that Sudan is committed to protect children at conflict zones according to its laws and legislations.

She lauded the UNICEF role in providing technical assistance to government of Sudan in childhood area.

Suaad Abdul-Al- stated the workshop was the beginning for field visits to RSF, which is part of the armed forces and committed to all armed forces regulations and laws , stressing the RSF readiness and agreement to all verification procedures.

UNICEF representative in Sudan addressed the workshop and underscored Sudan's commitment to prevention of recruitment of children during the conflicts.

She added that the action plan which was drawn up would lead to safe future for children in Sudan.