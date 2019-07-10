9 July 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador Dahab Receives Turkey Ambassador

Khartoum — The caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Omer Dahab, received in his office Tuesday noon the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan, Irfan Nazir Oglu, and discussed progress of the bilateral relations and means of cementing them.

The meeting has reviewed the cooperation between Sudan and Turkey in the agricultural, health, technical, cultural, educational, trade, banking and aviation fields.

Ambassador Dahab has appreciated the level of relations between Sudan and Turkey, affirming Sudan keenness to increase its cooperation with Turkey in all fields.

