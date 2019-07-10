Sudan: NFF Demands Reconsideration of the Agreement

Khartoum — The national Front for Change (NFF) appealed to Transitional Military Council and Forces of Freedom and Change FFC to reconsider their bilateral agreement. But the NFF welcomed as it constituted a reconciliatory manner.

Leading member of NFF and head of Unified Party AL Fadil Adam described the agreement between the TMC and FFC as bilateral and constituted an exclusion trend.

He added that the agreement would lead to a new crisis.

For his part Head of National Party for Reform Hassan AL Samani Khogali said NFF supported the revolution since its beginning.

But he said the agreement was unilateral saying the two parties were not representing all Sudanese people and the revolutionary movements.